Mortal Kombat 11 Reveals New Spawn Intro Dialogue

A slew of new intro dialogue scenes for Spawn, Mortal Kombat 11's imminent DLC character, have been revealed, featuring Liu Kang, Baraka, and Kotal Khan. This week, not only was Spawn's first ever gamplay revealed, but so were multiple skins for the character and his first fatality. Meanwhile, tomorrow, the DLC fighter's first Kombat Kast is scheduled to go down. That said, before this new in-depth look at the Hellspawn's gameplay is revealed, presumably alongside his second fatality, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have revealed three character intro dialogue sequences, the scenes that play between the two fighters right before the fight begins.

More specifically, the aforementioned pair has revealed some of the intro dialogue between Spawn and Liu Kang, Spawn and Kotal Khan, and Spawn and Baraka. Of course, nothing here is super noteworthy, but it does further flesh out NetherRealm Studios' take on the superhero.

Below, you can check out all three clips, one courtesy of YouTuber Dynasty, and the other two courtesy og the game's official Twitter account and its creative director, Ed Boon.

"Everyone's got a dark side...."

- Spawn pic.twitter.com/4desWwXW0j — Ed Boon (@noobde) March 10, 2020

Spawn’s word play is just the best. #MK11 pic.twitter.com/U1b3I0HmbL — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) March 10, 2020

As you can see, NetherRealm Studios recruited Keith David to voice the character, which is a nice get. In the past, NetherRealm Studios has used stand-ins and impersonators for many characters of this stature.

It really sounds like it because they did! #Spawn https://t.co/YbgfcBFV9F — KeithDavid (@ImKeithDavid) March 10, 2020

Mortal Kombat 11 is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. Meanwhile, Spawn is set to join the fray on March 17, at least for Kombat Pack owners.

"Al Simmons, once the U.S. government's greatest soldier and most effective assassin, was mercilessly executed by his own men," reads an official blurb about the character. "Resurrected from the ashes of his own grave in a flawed agreement with the powers of darkness. Simmons is reborn as a creature from the depths of hell. A Hellspawn. Now he is thrust into the world of Mortal Kombat, where he will fight from supremacy against all Kombatants."

