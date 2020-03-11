Mortal Kombat 11: Spawn’s Tower Ending Revealed

Spawn’s arrival in Mortal Kombat 11 next week will mean that players can finally take him online to play against others, but they can also play through the game’s Klassic Tower system to see what kind of ending he has. Each character in Mortal Kombat 11 has their own unique ending that mixes their backstory with the events of the Mortal Kombat series and often involves other characters, and Spawn is no different. Reaching the end of the DLC fighter’s Tower journey shows him teaming up with some unlikely partners and also explains his existence in the Mortal Kombat universe.

Some people just stick to PvP matches in Mortal Kombat 11 though, so if you’re one of those people or just don’t want to wait until Spawn’s release date to see how his Tower ends, we’ve got you covered. ComicBook.com attended a gameplay capture session for Spawn which was organized by Warner Bros. and was able to go hands-on with the guest fighter to see how his story plays out.

The video at the top of the article shows what happens in Spawn’s final moments after defeating Kronika. It switches to an animation with Keith David, the voice of Spawn, narrating what happens next.

To take on the threat of the Netherrealm, Spawn enlisted the help of some friends he calls “Fire” and “Ice.” Those characters are none other than Scorpion and Sub-Zero, and though Spawn’s not too fond of their squabbling, he appreciates that they’re no-nonsense fighters, unlike the Joker.

Spawn said he was tipped off about Kronika’s plans to revive Shinnok and wasn’t about to let that happen. He compared Kronika to Malebolgia and even put them on a similar threat scale by saying she was just as much a devil as the Spawn antagonist. They both make promises and they both tell lies, Spawn said, and they both underestimate Spawn.

At the conclusion of Spawn’s Tower ending, we see him overlooking a chasm with images of other demons showing up nearby. Behind Spawn is Scorpion and Sub-Zero again, so it looks like they’ve joined his fight against demons, willingly or not. Spawn says he’s got many more demons to kill, and it looks like the Mortal Kombat fighters are going to help him do it.

Spawn will be released as a DLC fighter in Mortal Kombat 11 on March 17th in early access with the full release happening on March 24th.

Travel to Mortal Kombat 11’s Spawn event was provided by Warner Bros.