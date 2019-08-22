Mortal Kombat 11 Reveals Spawn in New Trailer

NetherRealm Studios today revealed the upcoming fighter Spawn in a new trailer for Mortal Kombat 11. Spawn is the latest guest character to join the classic fighting game franchise — though he’s not the last, with both the Terminator and Joker officially confirmed today — and he’s originally a comic book character created by Todd McFarlane, with a currently ongoing series at Image Comics set to reach milestone issue #300 shortly, that has infiltrated toys, movies, TV shows, and more.

You can check out Spawn in action in the trailer above, which was revealed during Gamescom 2019, the largest video gaming convention in Europe. Spawn is set to arrive as DLC on March 17th of next year. The new trailer also confirmed the inclusion of Joker and the Terminator as DLC fighters.

But how, exactly, did Spawn come to be featured in Mortal Kombat 11? Well, according to McFarlane, NetherRealm was the one that approached him. McFarlane agreed, and told the team to hold nothing back.

“I want you to get crazy,” McFarlane said last month. “And the only comment you’re really going to hear from me is that you weren’t crazy enough. I’m not going to be happy unless you make him super wicked in what he does. You say that to a bunch of 25-year-old developers, you get some good stuff.”

“I think they got a couple little bit Spawn geeks there because they’re doing stuff and saying stuff in the dialogue, and some of the design work and some of his moves that are pretty deep in the weeds of this Spawn mythology,” McFarlane told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “To me that was surprising that they didn’t go up there and just sort of put a paint job on a character, that they already had a model that they had, and then said, ‘Hey, we’ll give him some moves and call it Spawn.’ They really wanted to dive into it and make him Spawn with movements, powers, and stuff that was unique to him.”

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Spawn will be available on March 17, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.