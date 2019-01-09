‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Team Hints At Big Reveals For Next Week’s Community Event

Last month, we saw the debut trailer for Mortal Kombat 11 at The Game Awards, which put us in the mood to execute bloody moves and fatalities all over again. And we’re just a little over a week away from a community event that will show us what the game has in store.

We already assumed that we’d see more of MK11 at said event, including who’s in the cast and what kind of gameplay features to expect. But the team hinted at specifics in a recent tweet, noting that we’ve got some sweet info coming.

Over on the official Mortal Kombat Twitter account, the folks at NetherRealm responded to a tweet from a fellow user named PickleRick, who asked about new character videos.

They said, “Let’s say next week on January 17th at 11am? We’ll show you some gameplay, a little story, and maybe give you some character reveals. How does that sound? Just make sure you tune in for The Reveal!”

(Side note: the team corrected the tweet with this follow-up.)

Hmmm… looks like we had two typos. ***11am Pacific

***Kharacter reveals pic.twitter.com/rItQlrB6d3 — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) January 9, 2019

The team previously announced that the event will be live-streamed for those that can’t make it in person, more than likely on their official Twitch account. We’ll let you know once this is confirmed.

But, yes, at next week’s event, we’ll learn more about the forthcoming sequel. This includes getting more detail on its potential time-traveling theme (where warriors from past and present collide), as well as what characters will be joining the party, both with the main cast and possibly as downloadable content.

Fans are more than ready to see what’s offered during the showcase, as you can see from the responses below. Some have even suggested the return of a few series favorites.

please give us the gift of kabal back #MK11 🖐️😭 pic.twitter.com/9u5UHdLAUE — DOUGLAS DMX (@DMXBH) January 9, 2019

Li mei for mk 11 pic.twitter.com/gxQLu5ivua — Adrian Padilla (@adrianpadillapu) January 9, 2019

Whoever (and whatever) gets announced, we’re excited to see what this new Mortal Kombat brings. MK 11 will be released on April 23 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. In the meantime, let this new image of Shao Kahn hold you over.

