Mortal Kombat 11 Reveals Second Terminator Fatality

Today, NetherRealm Studios, during a brand-new Kombat Kast, revealed Terminator’s second fatality in Mortal Kombat 11 ahead of the character’s release next week on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. In it, Terminator comes riding in on his motorcycle, sends his opponent flying in the air with some advanced driving school-esq turn technique, and gets off his bike and shotgun blasts them through the chest as they are in the air. The fatality isn’t as crazy and intricate as his other fatality, but fans seem very receptive to it nonetheless.

Unfortunately, there’s a major missed opportunity to drop an iconic “I’ll be back,” but well, not everything can be perfect. That said, if you told me before Mortal Kombat 11 released that I would be riding in on a motorcycle and running fools over as Terminator, I would have laughed you out of existence. Anyway, below, you can check out the new fatality via the video below, which also features the first fatality.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to revealing Terminator’s second fatality, NetherRealm Studios also had a slab of other reveals in the Kombat Kast at the top of the article, including his alternate skins, special moves, and more. You can see all of it via the video below, courtesy of Mortal Kombat YouTuber Dynasty:

Terminator is set to hit Mortal Kombat 11 on October 8. In other words, Kombat Pack owners will be able to get their hands on Arnold next week.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Further, it will release on Google Stadia later this year. For more news, media, rumors, leaks, and information on the best-selling fighting game, click here.

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age,” reads a snippet from our official review of the game. “Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”