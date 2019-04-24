Mortal Kombat 11 Towers of Time Difficulty Reduced, More Improvements Coming Soon

One thing has been very clear about Mortal Kombat 11 ever since early copies were obtained – the Towers of Time were too difficult. NetherRealm Studios was quick to realize this, especially after players began speaking up, and they’ve already been hard at work on a patch to rectify the issues. During a short Kombat Kast earlier, the devs discussed the issues that have been brought up. They also noted that a server-side update was pushed out last night to help correct some of these problems, including those pesky unblockable attacks in Towers of Time.

For starters, what has already been implemented is the unblockable attacks will now happen less frequently. They will still be unblockable for now, but they will not happen as much. In addition to this, boss health has been reduced in the Tower of Times, as before they seemed to have way too much HP, making things far more difficult than they should have been.

They also mentioned that an upcoming patch will tackle more things that the server-side update couldn’t. The main thing that they mentioned that will be included with this patch is that the unblockable attacks will be blockable. They didn’t give a specific date as to when this update will arrive, but they did say the team is shooting for the end of this week or beginning of next week.

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the latest entry in the series, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age. Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”

What do you think about all of this? Are you happy to see NetherRealm act so quickly when it comes to these issues in Mortal Kombat 11? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

