‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Trailer Reveals Nintendo Switch Gameplay

NetherRealm Studios’ latest trailer for Mortal Kombat 11 shows something that hasn’t been seen for a long time: A Mortal Kombat game on one of Nintendo’s systems. Mortal Kombat 11 was announced for the usual platforms including the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, but it was also confirmed for the Nintendo Switch. This version’s only been talked about up until now, but we’ve finally gotten to see how it runs on the Switch.

The trailer blends some story-based cutscenes with the real gameplay shown on the Switch, and as Nintendo’s fans would hope, it looks just like Mortal Kombat 11 should. The blood and violence are still all there as you’d expect from a Mortal Kombat game, and from what’s been shown so far, the performance looks strong on Nintendo’s hybrid console.

Mortal Kombat 11’s director Ed Boon has commented on the Switch version before, so it shouldn’t be too surprising to see how it holds up on the console. In an interview with Game Informer where Boon answered a series of rapid-fire questions, he was asked if the switch would run at 30fps. He said it wouldn’t and clarified that it’d actually run at 60fps instead. Boon continued to say it was “looking great” and that Switch players wouldn’t find anything like blurry backgrounds to ease up on the device.

“No, it’s Mortal Kombat 11,” he said when asked if there’d be blurry backgrounds or anything like that.

Seeing the Switch gameplay is exciting for anyone who’s looking to get the game on that console, but it’s not even the only trailer that NetherRealm released today. Shao Kahn is the long-awaited character in Mortal Kombat 11 who’s only available to those who pre-order, and the fighter finally got his own trailer on Wednesday. You can see that here with all the brutal hammer swings and head-smashing Fatalities included.

