Mortal Kombat 11 DLC Speculation Erupts After Ed Boon Comment

✖

Is Mortal Kombat 11 getting more DLC characters? This question has been on the mind of just about every Mortal Kombat fan the past few months, and it's one there's still no answer to. Right now, there's no word of what the answer to this question may be. NetherRealm Studios and WB Games haven't announced or hinted at new DLC characters, but they also haven't said anything the other way either. They've been silent, which has led many Mortal Kombat 11 players to assume NRS isn't done with the game yet. That said, now the speculation is starting to head in the opposite direction, due to a new tweet from series creator and current creative director, Ed Boon.

Taking to Twitter, Ed Boon recently replied to a suggestion of Invincible's Omni Man as an MK11 guest fighter, with "That could've worked!" Now, on the surface level, there's nothing much to this tweet. Someone suggested Omni Man for MK11, and Boon more or less said it wasn't a bad idea.

However, some Mortal Kombat fans are hung up on the usage of "could've," which to them may mean no more guest characters are planned for MK11, and possibly no more DLC characters in general.

"Could have"? That means no more guests are planned for MK11, and possibly no more DLC. https://t.co/AdmyTonVFj — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) May 30, 2021

Of course, this is just speculation, and it's speculation that needs to be taken with a grain of salt. The past few months, the speculation has been pointing towards the existence of more DLC characters. At the time, we told you it all needed to be taken with a grain of salt. Now the speculation is going the other way, but the latter bit hasn't changed.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available via the Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Right now, some Mortal Kombat fans are convinced the DLC characters are over, but others are convinced more are coming, and some think they even know who's coming next.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Who would you want to see add to MK11?