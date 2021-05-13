Mortal Kombat 11 Update Makes Some Changes to the Characters

✖

A new Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate update is live on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. At the moment of publishing, it's not available on PC or Google Stadia, and there's no word of when this will change. What we do have are the patch notes for the update, which reveal it's focused on character changes.

More specifically, the update makes balancing changes to the following characters: Sheeva, Joker, Cetrion, Robocop, Fujin, Rambo, and Shao Khan. Beyond changes to these characters the update does nothing, or if it does, it's noted in the patch notes.

Below, you can check out the update's complete patch notes, courtesy of WB Games:

Sheeva - Now has 950 health (down from 1000)

Sheeva - Slightly narrowed the hit region for Dragon Drop & it now has a set delay time when delayed & 30 more recovery frames on miss or when hit hitting armor

Joker - Now has 950 health (down from 1000)

Cetrion - Now has 950 health (down from 1000)

Cetrion - Slightly reduced the damage when blocked & flawless blocked of Deadly Winds & Deadly Winds Amplified

Fujin - Adjusted the victim regions of Knee Buckler (Down + Front Kick)

RoboCop - Now has 1100 health (up from 1050)

RoboCop - Don't Move Creep (Front Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch) now has 2 more active frames & 5 less recovery frames on block

Rambo - First Blood (Towards + Front Punch, Back Punch) has 3 less recovery frames on block

Rambo - Diddy-Bopping (Away + Back Punch, Back Punch, Back Kick) has more pushback on block & 5 more blockstun frames

Shao Kahn - You Will Never Win (Towards + Front Kick, Back Kick) now has 3 less recovery frames & can now be 2in1 cancelled when flawless blocked

Shao Kahn - Hammer Lunge now has less pushback on block & 10 less recovery frames on block & miss

Shao Kahn - Hammer Lunge Amplify now has more pushback on block, 5 more blockstun frames & 15 less recovery frames on miss

Shao Kahn - Ground Shatter has 4 less rec frames & more pushback on block

Shao Kahn - Ground Shatter Amplify now has more pushback on block, 10 more blockstun frames, & is now a mid block

Mortal Kombat 11 is available via Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. For more coverage on the fighting game, click here.