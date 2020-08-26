Mortal Kombat 11 Update Makes Changes to Multiple Characters, Full Patch Notes Revealed

✖

NetherRealm Studios and WB Games have released a new patch for Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, and it brings a number of changes to the game. The update focuses on issues surrounding the game's playable characters, and that can make a dramatic difference in any fighting game. For most players, these changes should be quite welcome, particularly those that use fighters like Sonya Blade, Shang Tsung, and Kitana. Today also marked the release of the Femme Fatale skin pack, so fans have had a lot to be excited about today! WB Games has released full patch notes for Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath's new update, which can be found below.

General Gameplay Adjustments

Move list corrections

Character Specific Adjustments

Cetrion - Fixed a rare issue that could cause the first hit of Deadly Winds to not be able to trade under certain circumstances

- Fixed a rare issue that could cause the first hit of Deadly Winds to not be able to trade under certain circumstances Cetrion - Bouncing Boulder no longer has its hit regions removed when it is reflected

- Bouncing Boulder no longer has its hit regions removed when it is reflected D’Vorah - Infested Krushing Blow now triggers when hitting Jacqui while she is airborne with Bionic Bounce, (Air) Shrapnel Blast, (Air) Prototype Rocket, and (Air) Grenade Launcher

- Infested Krushing Blow now triggers when hitting Jacqui while she is airborne with Bionic Bounce, (Air) Shrapnel Blast, (Air) Prototype Rocket, and (Air) Grenade Launcher Kitana - Slightly adjusted the hit & repel regions of Square Wave and (Air) Square Wave

- Slightly adjusted the hit & repel regions of Square Wave and (Air) Square Wave Kotal Kahn - Mehtizquia Cut Amplify Krushing Blow now triggers when hitting Jacqui while she is airborne with Bionic Bounce, (Air) Shrapnel Blast, (Air) Prototype Rocket, and (Air) Grenade Launcher

- Mehtizquia Cut Amplify Krushing Blow now triggers when hitting Jacqui while she is airborne with Bionic Bounce, (Air) Shrapnel Blast, (Air) Prototype Rocket, and (Air) Grenade Launcher Sonya - Mortar Strike (K.A.T. Turret) will no longer sometimes fire in the wrong direction under certain circumstances

- Mortar Strike (K.A.T. Turret) will no longer sometimes fire in the wrong direction under certain circumstances Sonya - Fixed a visual issue with K.A.T. Turret - K.A.T. Tantrum damage effects not looking correct on some characters

- Fixed a visual issue with K.A.T. Turret - K.A.T. Tantrum damage effects not looking correct on some characters Shang Tsung - Fixed an issue that was preventing The Essence Thief Brutality from triggering correctly

It will be interesting to see what impact these changes have on competitive play! Following the update, NetherRealm community manager Tyler Lansdown shared on Twitter that an update for Spawn is also in the works. It's unclear when that change will be made, but it's clear that the developer is committed to keeping the game running smoothly!

That whiff is on our radar, it's on our plate. — Tyler Lansdown (@tylerlansdown) August 25, 2020

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you happy with these changes? Have you purchased Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

