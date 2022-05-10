Mortal Kombat Fan Asks "When's MK 12 Ed" On Wrestling Sign, Boon Responds

✖

"Where is Mortal Kombat 12, Ed Boon?" is a good question. For years, NetherRealm Studios has been releasing games every two years, alternating between Mortal Kombat and Injustice. Something obviously happened to disrupt this pattern though because it's been three years since the release of Mortal Kombat 11 -- the studio's most recent release. Not only has Injustice 3 not released, but it hasn't even been revealed. In this void, there's been growing rumors that it hasn't been released or revealed because it's not in development. According to many rumors, Mortal Kombat 12 is NetherRealm Studios' next game.

Perhaps motivated by these rumors, fans are starting to ask NetherRealm Studios boss -- the aforementioned Ed Boon -- where Mortal Kombat 12 is. The latest example of this is the most notable yet. During a recent WWE airing, a fan can be seen in the crowd holding a "When's MK12 Ed" sign.

At first, Boon thought the image was fake, but he was shocked when he then saw video of it and a tweet from the fan doing God's work.

I dont think that's real. 😂 https://t.co/781NMLaYTk — Ed Boon (@noobde) May 9, 2022

OK, now I’m starting to think this is real. 😱 https://t.co/YfkmjlVqAO — Ed Boon (@noobde) May 10, 2022

Unfortunately, while Boon has responded to the incident, he has not responded to the actual question. And this should come as no surprise, as Boon just recently tweeted out there won't be any news on what NRS is working on anytime soon.

Earlier this year, Boon briefly and vaguely teased the game, implying that it's bigger than anything the developer has worked on in the past. This in turn suggests that if the team is working on Mortal Kombat 12 it may not be as simple as "more Mortal Kombat."

"I can say that for 10 years, we were releasing Mortal Kombat and Injustice, Mortal Kombat and Injustice," said Boon at the time. "When we broke that pattern, there was a lot of speculation of what we would be doing next. I can tell you there was a reason for it, and when we announce our next game, it'll make a lot more sense. At this point, I'll get in a lot of trouble if I say anything more."