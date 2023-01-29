Mortal Kombat Boss Ed Boon Reveals Which Game He Wants to Remake

Longtime Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has revealed which installment in the long-running fighting game franchise he has often thought of remaking. At this point in time, many Mortal Kombat fans are looking forward to Mortal Kombat 12, which increasingly seems likely to be NetherRealm Studios' next big release. Prior to MK12's potential announcement, though, Boon has shared which game he has "considered" returning to.

In a new post on social media today, Boon shared a piece of fan art that showed off a new version of Mortal Kombat 4. Originally released in 1997, MK4 was the first entry in the series that contained 3D graphics. As such, Mortal Kombat 4 is a bit harder to return to nowadays compared to when it launched over 25 years ago. With this in mind, Boon went on to say that Mortal Kombat 4 is the installment in the franchise that he has wanted to go back to and remake.

"Yes! I've definitely considered this over the years," Boon said in response to the MK4 remake artwork.

At this point in time, NetherRealm has never really looked to remake or even remaster older entries in the Mortal Kombat series. Although some fans have called for remasters, in particular, of the first three Mortal Kombat titles, NetherRealm as a studio has largely continued to chug along and release new games in the series instead. Because of this, it's a bit interesting to hear that Boon has at the very least considered doing various Mortal Kombat remakes even if they've never actually come about.

As mentioned before, the Mortal Kombat series is very much alive today as it seems quite likely that an announcement for Mortal Kombat 12 will come at some point. Additionally, a sequel to 2021's Mortal Kombat movie is also in the works right now and should begin filming later in 2023.

Are you in agreement with Ed Boon that Mortal Kombat 4 would be a great choice to remake? And if not MK4, which Mortal Kombat entry would you like to see NetherRealm potentially revisit? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.