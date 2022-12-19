New Mortal Kombat Leak Teases Big News

A new leak has Mortal Kombat fans excited as its implication is that Mortal Kombat 12 may be revealed soon. Over on Twitter, prominent Mortal Kombat dataminer "TheThiny" has relayed word of a new banner in Mortal Kombat 11 that will apparently be used to advertise the next game from NetherRealm Studios, which is heavily rumored to be Mortal Kombat 12. There's nothing at the moment that dates this potential reveal, but if files are already being added to Mortal Kombat 11 in anticipation of the reveal of NetherRealm Studios' next game, then you would assume said reveal is sooner rather than later.

Right now, the banner itself is just advertising Mortal Kombat 11 DLC. However, according to TheThiny, files attached to the banner contain placeholders for the upcoming game. TheThiny doesn't say what this game is, which means the files probably don't disclose as much, but Vegas would certainly place its chips on Mortal Kombat 12 at this point.

Some datamining happened and they're gonna use this to advertise their next game 😉 https://t.co/h3SCnLySBI — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) December 18, 2022

The files contain placeholders for upcoming game — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) December 18, 2022

Unfortunately, for now, this is all we have. In other words, all we have is a datamining leak and the speculation it has created, neither of which have attracted a comment from NetherRealm Studios or anyone associated with the studio. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly, in the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt.

While the rumors and leak point towards the next game from being NetherRelam Studios being Mortal Kombat 12, there's still been some scuttlebutt here and there about Injustice 3 and even a Marvel fighting game. Whatever comes from the studio next, Ed Boon, creative director at NetherRealm Studios, ensures that once revealed it will make sense why this game has taken the team longer than previous games.

"I can say that for 10 years, we were releasing Mortal Kombat and Injustice, Mortal Kombat and Injustice," said Boon earlier this year. "When we broke that pattern, there was a lot of speculation of what we would be doing next. I can tell you there was a reason for it, and when we announce our next game, it'll make a lot more sense. At this point, I'll get in a lot of trouble if I say anything more."