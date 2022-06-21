Mortal Kombat 12 Potentially Teased by Johnny Cage Actor

It looks like Mortal Kombat 12 may have just been teased by the voice actor that plays Johnny Cage in the beloved fighting game series. For the past year or so, many fans have continued to wonder about what developer NetherRealm Studios might end up working on next. With Mortal Kombat 11 officially in the rearview mirror, the developer has already let fans know that it's in the process of working on its next big project. And while we don't know what that game might be, it looks like Mortal Kombat 12 continues to be a high possibility.

In a recent video on Twitter, Johnny Cage actor Andrew Bowen shared a video of himself standing at Warner Bros. Studios. For those somehow unaware, Warner Bros. is the company that owns the Mortal Kombat franchise, which is one way that this could connect back to the video game series. Beyond just showing himself appearing on the Warner Bros. lot, though, Bowen also included some voiceover from the film Bloodsport in the video, notably, which contained the word "combat." Although Bowen himself didn't say anything in the caption of this tweet, the short clip seemed to imply that he could be once again doing work for the Mortal Kombat series.

Assuming that Bowen is indeed working on Mortal Kombat 12, this would mark his third straight appearance in the franchise. Previously, Bowen voiced Johnny Cage in both Mortal Kombat X and Mortal Kombat 11. Assuming that what he's teasing here is tied to MK12, it would also imply that Cage is once again returning in the new Mortal Kombat entry, which shouldn't be a huge surprise. Only time will tell if this whole situation does actually result in the announcement of MK12, but it's starting to seem increasingly likely as we move forward.

