Mortal Kombat 12 Reveal Rumored for This Week

A new rumor has suggested that WB Games and developer NetherRealm Studios could finally reveal Mortal Kombat 12 this week. Just a few months back, those in charge of WB blatantly confirmed in a call with investors that Mortal Kombat 12 was real and would be released at some point this year. While this announcement was clearly a bit premature, fans have since been eagerly waiting to see the next Mortal Kombat installment shown off in a formal capacity. Now, it seems like such a reveal could be happening in the coming days.

Based on a new tweet from Mortal Kombat 11 professional player Sonic Fox, the impending reveal of MK12 could be happening this week. Sonic Fox didn't go on to add any other specifics to their own speculation, but the fact that they put out this tweet in the first place immediately led some fans to think that they could have knowledge of what's happening behind the scenes at NetherRealm Studios.

Obviously, Sonic Fox isn't typically seen as a reporter or insider, but given their proximity to the Mortal Kombat professional scene, there's a good chance that could have information that normal fans do not. As such, there's a chance that this tease could carry a fair amount of legitimacy. Only time will tell if Sonic Fox is right, but it's worth keeping your eyes and ears open in the coming days.

I anticipate an MK12 announcement next week.. — SonicFox (@SonicFox) April 7, 2023

That being said, given the uncertain nature of this rumor, be sure to take everything that has been outlined here with a major grain of salt for the time being. Although there's a chance that Sonic Fox could have some insider information of some sort, there's no guarantee that Mortal Kombat 12 will be shown off this week. Regardless, such an unveiling will end up happening sooner or later, so be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook.com to learn more when the time comes.

Do you think that NetherRealm and WB will look to finally reveal Mortal Kombat 12 this week? And what are you hoping to see from the next entry in this long-running fighting game series? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on social media at @MooreMan12.