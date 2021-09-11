Is Mortal Kombat 12 Being Hinted at by NetherRealm Studios?

Is NetherRealm Studios — the developer behind Mortal Kombat and Injustice — hinting at Mortal Kombat 12 in a new job listing? It’s hard to say, but that’s exactly what Mortal Kombat fans think NetherRealm Studios has done. It’s been two years since the release of Mortal Kombat 11. Based on the history of the studio, many anticipated that not only would NetherRealm Studios pivot to Injustice 3, but that it would be out by now. This hasn’t happened, and according to some scuttlebutt, it’s not going to happen because NetherRealm Studios is actually working on Mortal Kombat 12, and the aforementioned job listing may very well echo these rumors.

The Chicago-based studio is currently looking to fill a variety of positions, including for a senior artist and animator, which lists the following as a preferred trait in applicants: “experience in developing martial arts fighting games.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, could the use of “martial arts” here be used to describe just about every NetherRealm Studios’ release? Sure, but it obviously makes fans of the studio instantly think of Mortal Kombat. As you may remember, job listings for Mortal Kombat 11 used similar language.

That said, for now, there’s no way knowing what game exactly this will be. It’s safe to assume it’s either Mortal Kombat 12 or Injustice 3, but that’s the only safe assumption to make at this point, though there have been rumors that the studio is working on a Marvel fighting game, or perhaps a Marvel vs. DC fighting game.

As always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see from NetherRealm Studios next? If it next game is Mortal Kombat 12, what characters do you want to see return? Meanwhile, for more coverage on all things Mortal Kombat — including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and reports, all of the latest leaks, and all of the latest speculation — click here.