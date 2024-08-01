Mortal Kombat 2 Movie Reveals First Image

Mortal Kombat director and co-creator Ed Boon has revealed the first image from the upcoming Mortal Kombat 2 movie in an unexpected way. This past week at San Diego Comic-Con, many thought that a new trailer for the 2025 Mortal Kombat film might come about. Sadly, this didn’t end up happening, which means that fans have since been left to wonder when a glimpse of the movie could finally appear. Fortunately, Boon decided to give Mortal Kombat fans something to go off of and has divulged a new look at Kitana in the film adaptation.

Shared on his personal X (formerly Twitter) account, Boon said he recently stole an image of Mortal Kombat 2 from producer Todd Garner’s phone. The image in question shows off a light glimpse of Kitana, one of the most popular characters from the Mortal Kombat video game series, who will be making her debut in the rebooted film franchise with MK2. Boon joked that he could leak things as well, which is him referencing how often information tied to the Mortal Kombat games has leaked over the years.

“I recently saw a (unfinished cut) screening of the Mortal Kombat 2 movie,” Boon said. “During the screening I broke into Todd Garner’s phone, found this image from the film,and [sent] it to my phone.I can leak stuff too.”

https://x.com/noobde/status/1819109270509732294

Currently, there’s still not a lot that we know about Mortal Kombat 2. The film will see many characters from 2021’s Mortal Kombat returning with Sonya Blade, Kano, Kung Lao, and Liu Kang all known to be returning. For the sequel, though, Mortal Kombat 2 will introduce Jade (Tati Gabrielle), Johnny Cage (Karl Urban), Shao Kahn (Martyn Ford), and Quan Chi (Damon Herriman). As for Kitana, she’s set to be played by Adeline Rudolph and should play a major part in the movie’s narrative.

For now, all that’s known with certainty about Mortal Kombat 2 is that it will be hitting theaters next year on October 24, 2025. Since its release is still over a year away, we might not get our first proper trailer for MK2 for quite some time. Whenever more news on the movie does come about, though, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.