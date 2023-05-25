Mortal Kombat 2 Casts Riverdale Actress Adeline Rudolph as Kitana

Mortal Kombat 2 is continuing to expand its cast with an actress from Riverdale and Netflix's Resident Evil TV series. Video game movies have been largely hit or miss over the years, resulting in a reputation that was less than stellar. When these projects were announced, they were frequently met with skepticism and gloom due to how bad some of them had been previously. However, there has been a dramatic change in quality over the last few years as Hollywood has begun to do right by these franchises that people love so much, including Mortal Kombat. While 2021's Mortal Kombat movie still got some mixed reactions, it did well enough to warrant a sequel.

With that said, development on the sequel has sped up quite a bit in the last few months as Karl Urban was cast as Johnny Cage, Tati Gabrielle was cast as Jade, and now, Adeline Rudolph will play the role of Kitana, according to The Hollywood Reporter. As of right now, it's unclear how big of a role Rudolph will have in the film, but Rudolph played alongside Tati Gabrielle in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Kitana and Jade are characters that are pretty close in the Mortal Kombat games, so it seems likely that's why the film chose to cast two people who have already worked closely together. Of course, Mortal Kombat is a series where characters are fairly dispensable and get brutally killed at a moments notice. It's possible these two will suffer similar fates or maybe they'll survive long enough to make it into a third movie.

Either way, we'll just have to see what comes of it. Mortal Kombat 2 doesn't have a firm release date right now, but given casting is this far along, we can probably expect it to begin filming sometime later this year and have a late 2024/early 2025 release. Only time will tell if the quality is there, but hopefully, it will deliver the goods.

What do you think of the Mortal Kombat 2 cast? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.