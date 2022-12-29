Mortal Kombat 2 Source Code Leak Reveals Tons of Cut Content

The source code for Mortal Kombat II has leaked online, 29 years after the game's original release. The 1993 sequel featured a wealth of improvements over its predecessor, but leaks online have revealed several features that were cut prior to the game's debut. This includes moves, combos, and even details that would have appeared in the game's stages. As this content was discovered without context, there's no way of knowing why it got cut from the final game. Despite this, it's a really interesting find, and well worth seeking out for Mortal Kombat fans!

Twitter user Pegasus Kid has started a Twitter thread compiling content discovered from the source code. Below, readers can find one of the more interesting discoveries, which is a blue-skinned version of Scorpion!

#5 An incredibly weird blue-skinned palette for Scorpion is in the ninjas' files, idk what they meant by this... pic.twitter.com/u3HbXICBcP — Pegasus Kid (@annoyingdog322) December 27, 2022

Mortal Kombat co-creators Ed Boon and John Tobias tend to be pretty vocal on Twitter, often sharing behind-the-scenes information about early entries in the series. As of this writing, neither has commented on the source code leak, and it will be interesting to see if either of them decides to shed any light on these discoveries. In all likelihood, this content was cut as a result of time or budget constraints, but there could be some interesting stories about it!

The debut of the original Mortal Kombat caused significant controversy in the video game industry, first upon its debut in arcades, then again when the game was ported to systems like the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis. The game quickly gained the attention of parent groups and congress, inevitably leading to the creation of the ESRB. While Mortal Kombat could have quickly died as a result of the controversy, the series remains quite popular decades later! Mortal Kombat 11 is the most recent entry in the series, and there has been no announcement what will come next for the series. However, it's a safe bet that developer NetherRealm Studios will have something to reveal sometime in the near future.

Are you interested in learning more about this cut content? Were you a fan of the original Mortal Kombat games? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!