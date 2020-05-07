Mortal Kombat Art Perfectly Imagines Vanilla Ice as Sub-Zero

✖

The '90s gave pop culture some enduring hits. Mortal Kombat, for example, has stood the test of time, lasting 28 years, and spawning a major franchise for Warner Bros. and NetherRealm Studios. Vanilla Ice, however, has proven slightly less enduring. While the "Ice, Ice, Baby" singer has put out a number of albums since his prime, as well as a TV show, Vanilla Ice is inexorably linked to the '90s era. That just might have been the motivation for BossLogic's wild amalgam of Vanilla Ice and Mortal Kombat's Sub-Zero. It's a bizarre mash-up, but the art is awesome, and it strangely works. It's definitely the kind of DLC skin that Mortal Kombat players would embrace!

Of course, the mash-up between Vanilla Ice and Sub-Zero makes even more sense given the fact that the singer appeared alongside another group of popular ninjas from the '90s in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze. In one of the film's most memorable sequences, Vanilla Ice cheers on the Turtles while singing the Ninja Rap. Even more fittingly, Mortal Kombat characters and the Ninja Turtles have both appeared together in the game Injustice 2.

If NetherRealm Studios were to add Vanilla Ice into the game, he would not be the first musician to appear in Mortal Kombat 11. Dimitri Vegas received a DLC skin for the game, as a variant for Sub-Zero! So, there definitely is some precedent. Vanilla Ice has not weighed in on BossLogic's depiction just yet, but it would be interesting to see if the famed singer would be up for a role in the game.

For now, Mortal Kombat 11 players will just have to be happy with the title's current options. The game's Aftermath expansion was announced yesterday, and it will add at least three more playable characters, including RoboCop. Three character skin packs will be rolled out over the coming weeks, so it's entirely possible that Vanilla Ice could eventually end up in the game. Only time will tell!

Are you a fan of Mortal Kombat 11? Would you like to see a Vanilla Ice skin added to the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

