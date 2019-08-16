Mortal Kombat 11 Fans Slam Sub-Zero’s New Voice

Mortal Kombat 11 recently added a new version of Sub-Zero based on DJ Dimirtri Vegas that isn’t going down too well with fans. Why? Well, while Vegas actually looks a bit like the iconic character, he doesn’t really sound like him. Further, voice acting isn’t easy, and Vegas isn’t trained in the craft. In other words, his delivery falls a bit flat, and sounds out of place alongside other characters with professional voice acting. Some PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch players have embraced the lackluster Sub-Zero impression, but more in a “it’s so bad it’s good kinda way.”

For those that don’t know: Vegas is a big fan of the series, which perhaps explain how this happened in the first place. Whatever the case, the skin will be available for free to everyone on August 22nd. According to the Internet though, it may not be worth bothering with.

To celebrate my upcoming “Sub-Zero” playable character in #MortalKombat 11, we decided to release the music we did for the #MK11 trailer, along with a 🔥🔥🔥 clubmix! We’ve been fans of the game since forever… retweet if you’re too 🎮 pic.twitter.com/S7VQEVDiwF — Dimitri Vegas (@dimitrivegas) August 9, 2019

Steve Blum (Sub Zero’s voice actor) is one of the most iconic voices of all time. That’s why dimitris voice hurts extra bad lo — Cream (@RagingRicans) August 16, 2019

/ the only thing that bothers me with the new sub-zero skin is the voice. I just feel like it doesn’t suit him at all and that’s very unsatisfying to me. — 𝐊𝐈𝐓𝐀𝐍𝐀 (@BuoyantEdenian) August 16, 2019

Personally, I like the voice. It’s not Sub-Zero at all, but it gives the character this odd and mysterious vibe that I can’t quite explain, but love. And if we’re being honest, it’s better than Rousey as Sonya Blade. And if we’re REALLY being honest, it’s better than Skarlet too.

Not gonna lie. I’m completely in the ‘It’s so bad it’s good’ camp when it comes to the Dimitri skin and voice. I legit love it because of how fucking awful it is. — Sub Zero main since 1993 (@Harperlarp) August 16, 2019

Dimitri makes Sub-Zero more mysterious. — War Chief #BringBackHavik (@NiteKrow) August 16, 2019

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Further, it’s scheduled to hit Google Stadia later this year.

