The Best-Selling ‘Mortal Kombat’ Revealed

You ever wonder what the best-selling Mortal Kombat game is? Well, according to series’ creative director, Ed Boon, the latest Mortal Kombat is the best-selling entry in the series, selling 11 million copies to date. The news comes way of a new interview between Boon and Game Informer where the series’ co-creator was asked what’s his best-selling game ever is. Unfortunately, Boon didn’t divulge any further specifics on sales numbers for other entries, so we don’t know what the next best-selling game is or how much it sold. But you’d assume it’s Mortal Kombat 9.

11 million copies is a very strong number, especially for a fighting game. In fact, at 11 million copies sold, Mortal Kombat X has to be one of the best-selling fighting games of all-time. 11 million is a number almost any game would be proud to hang their hat on, but to get 11 million in a somewhat niche genre is very impressive. Boon doesn’t say one way or the other, but you’d assume that this figure includes the sales of Mortal Kombat XL, which slightly skews the number and makes it less significant, but still, it’s an impressive achievement for NetherRealm Studios.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The question now is: will Mortal Kombat 11 be able to reciprocate this success? I’m not sure. There’s a lot of hype for the game, and it’s releasing in a month with only one other big release — Days Gone — but 11 million seems like a lot to get from a fighting game in the current market.

Mortal Kombat 11 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Barring any last minute delay, the game will release on April 23, priced at $59.99 (unless you’re getting the game on Switch in Europe, then you will need to wait until May 10).

