‘Mortal Kombat’ Fans Can’t Stop Comparing Aladdin’s Genie To Goro

With the release of the first look at Will Smith’s blue Genie in the upcoming live-action Aladdin film, the Internet is having a bit of fun. Perhaps none more than the Mortal Kombat community, however, as many are comparing the almighty blue character to the popular fighting franchise’s Goro.

Taking to Reddit, fans of Mortal Kombat shared a few memes comparing the two characters, while others are hoping to see Genie himself added to the roster. While this is unlikely, as we’ve seen with Shaggy in the past, it is certainly interesting to think of a wisecracking blue Will Smith beating up on the likes of Scorpion or Kabal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The fans over on Twitter also jumped in on the fun, sharing their own reactions to the latest Aladdin trailer and blue Genie reveal with a comparison to the four-armed combatant.

Goro is *my* live action Genie pic.twitter.com/viiJ1uwPLf — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) February 11, 2019

What did you guys thing about the new genie from ALADDIN? pic.twitter.com/iq4fd7ecRn — Kevin Brackett (@KevinRBrackett) February 11, 2019

Needless to say, fans will be having a lot of fun comparing Will Smith‘s Genie to Goro. As for the upcoming Mortal Kombat 11 itself, here’s more:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

Mortal Kombat 11 is set to arrive on April 23rd for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think about the comparisons between the live-action Genie and Goro from Mortal Kombat? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!