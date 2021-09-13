Warner Bros. Reportedly Developing More Mortal Kombat Films

It seems that Warner Bros. is currently working on more films based on the 2021 Mortal Kombat reboot for HBO Max. According to Variety, the studio is “developing other characters in its ‘Mortal Kombat’ universe.” The ending of Mortal Kombat set the stage for a sequel, and it’s easy to think of at least one character that might be included in a follow-up film. The detail comes in an article focusing on how the studio is measuring the success of its franchises in an era where films are being released both in theaters and on HBO Max.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD! At the end of the Mortal Kombat reboot, it’s teased that main character Cole Young is looking to recruit Johnny Cage in the tournament. An actor was not cast as Cage, but a lot of fans have said that they would like to see Ryan Reynolds in the role. Cage was a major character in the 1995 Mortal Kombat film, where the character was portrayed by Linden Ashby. As a result, his absence in the reboot came as a surprise to many fans. If Variety’s reporting is to be believed, it seems like a safe bet that the next Mortal Kombat movie will put a focus on the character.

Outside of Johnny Cage, there are a lot of other characters that the next live-action Mortal Kombat films could incorporate! Sub-Zero was killed at the end of the film, but it’s possible Joe Taslim could return as the villain Noob Saibot. Shang Tsung’s forces were defeated at the end of the film, but the villain survived, requiring him to find new Kombatants for the tournament. It’s possible we could see more fan favorites added as a result, such as Baraka, or Motaro. It’s far too early to guess, but hopefully some official details will be revealed soon!

Mortal Kombat is available to stream now on HBO Max.

What would you like to see in a future Mortal Kombat film? Were you a fan of the Mortal Kombat reboot? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!