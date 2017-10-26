Mortal Kombat Invades Injustice 2 With Custom Dialogue

Injustice 2 has gotten its fair dose of Mortal Kombat over the past few months, what with Sub-Zero and Raiden added to the game as playable characters. And a few fans aren’t too pleased about that, but it’s a move that makes sense, considering that NetherRealm Studios, the producers behind the game, also worked on many Mortal Kombat titles.

Besides, it could have been a lot more interesting with even more characters thrown into the mix – at least, as far as YouTube creator SinX6 is concerned.

In his latest video, you actually get to see a number of Mortal Kombat combatants facing off against one another in the game, through pre-fight confrontations and clashes. Granted, Scorpion, Rain, Ermac and the others aren’t actually in the game, but SinX6 was able to create them using a number of Epic gear sets unlocked for Sub-Zero, based on the Klassic sets that are available for the first Mortal Kombat, as well as Mortal Kombat 3.

In that sense, it actually does look like Scorpion is facing off with Sub-Zero at one point (mind the slight blue shading on his yellow costume), and Reptile is giving lip to another fighter in the game. To make the sequences even more like Mortal Kombat, SinX6 actually managed to dub each fighter with fan-made dialogue, inspired by previous games in the series. To say that he pulled it off would be an understatement, as he actually did a great job with it.

Though the video does just clock in at over a minute, that’s still more than enough time to check out some Mortal Kombat goodness, especially if you miss Scorpion from the original Injustice: Gods Among Us. Who knows, we might see him make a comeback in a proposed second season for Injustice 2, if it ends up being announced once the Fighter Pack 3 wraps up early next year. We could certainly go a few rounds between him and Sub-Zero, just for old time’s sake.

Injustice 2 is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The game is also coming to PC, though a release date hasn’t been given yet.