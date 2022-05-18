Mortal Kombat and Injustice Director Ed Boon Reveals "Kryptic" Update on New Games

✖

Longtime Mortal Kombat and Injustice director Ed Boon has given fans an update about what NetherRealm Studios could be doing next. For multiple years at this point, fans have been wondering about what developer NetherRealm could be working on next. The longtime fighting game company, at least for the better part of the past decade, has worked on a rotational basis between its Mortal Kombat and Injustice franchises, which would suggest that a new Injustice game would be next on deck. However, according to this new message from Boon, it sounds like those theories could be squashed.

Boon recently took to Twitter to acknowledge the growing number of fans who are dying to know about what NetherRealm could now be working on. In his message, Boon didn't make clear what NetherRealm is currently doing, but he did make clear that he's flattered to know that so many fans want to see sequels to both Injustice 2 and Mortal Kombat 11.

"We really appreciate that two of our games have anticipation for future installments.... and wish we could be everything everywhere all at once. But someone would have to give us the keys to the multiverse first," Boon jokingly stated. In a follow-up tweet, he went on to say that he wasn't trying to be "kryptic" with this statement, but instead was just trying to convey that NetherRealm cannot make so many games at once. "I was basically saying that (at the moment) we can't work on every game we'd like to make all at the same time," he said.

Obviously, Boon didn't outright state what NetherRealm is currently developing, but it seems clear from this message that fans shouldn't expect both a new Injustice and Mortal Kombat game to release in the near future. Instead, the studio seems to have needed to choose one of these franchises over the other to continue working on in the near term. While it remains to be seen the direction that NetherRealm has opted to go down, hopefully, it won't be long until we hear more about what's being created.

