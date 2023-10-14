Mortal Kombat 1 Releasing First of 5 New Kameo Characters Starting Next Month

NetherRealm Studios and WB Games at New York Comic Con confirmed the first of five new kameo characters are being added to the game next month, Right now, only one of these five characters, Tremor, has a release date, which is the previously mentioned November release. When exactly next month Tremor will release, remains to be seen, but we should get more information about the character's addition soon considering the proximity of November.

A ninja with Earth Elemental powers that serves as an arms dealer and a powerful enforcer of the Black Dragon clan, Tremor made his debut with Mortal Kombat: Special Forces, but only as a non-playable, minor antagonist. He wasn't playable until 2011's Mortal Kombat, but only as a Challenge Tower character in the PlayStation Vita version of the game. His full playable debut came with 2015's Mortal Kombat X when he was added as a DLC character.

In addition to Tremor, NetherRealm Studios has also reaffirmed the following characters will be added as Kameos: Ferra, Khameleon, Mavado, and Janet Cage. However, when these characters will release, we don't know.

Mortal Kombat 1 is available via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the fighting game -- including everything from the latest official news to the latest unofficial rumors -- click here.

"Mortal Kombat 1 is a fun start to an exciting new era for the long running franchise," reads a snippet from our review of the game. "There are some sticking points that will likely need to be ironed out in future entries, however. The combo heavy fighting style is very satisfying to play when you're dishing it out, but will definitely make it less appealing to newcomers who could be on the receiving end. Invasions mode is great for playing alone, but that grind feeling will likely sink in sooner rather than later. Kameo Fighters are a fantastic addition, but customization for them isn't as deep yet. With all of that being said, Mortal Kombat 1 is still very much a bloody and brutal good time with tons of rewards for digging deep into it."