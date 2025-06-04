Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection Announced, Contains Many Retro Hits

After years of trying in various ways, Warner Bros. Interactive has finally announced a retro Mortal Kombat remake collection at PlayStation’s June State of Play. Titled Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection, this bundle includes various versions of the seminal first few games of the series.

The trailer revealed that the bundle will contain a bunch of games, as well as rollback netcode and, in typical Digital Eclipse fashion, a ton of behind-the-scenes footage and design documents. Mortal Kombat is famous for having multiple versions of many of its games, and this release has many of them. These games include:

Mortal Kombat – 1992: Arcade, SNES, Genesis, Game Boy, Game Gear

Mortal Kombat II -1993: Arcade, SNES, Genesis, Game Boy, 32X

Mortal Kombat 3 – 1995: Arcade, SNES, Genesis

Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 – 1995: Arcade, SNES

Mortal Kombat 4 – 1997: Arcade

Mortal Kombat Advance – 2001: Game Boy Advance

Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance – 2002: Game Boy Advance

Mortal Kombat: Tournament Edition – 2003: Game Boy Advance

It is unclear when the question marked title will be revealed. Digital Eclipse is also known for its “interactive documentary” games like The Making of Karateka, Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection. Legacy Kollection is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC sometime in 2025 for an undisclosed price.

This remade collection has been a long time coming, as the attempts to remaster these arcade classics have almost always run into fatal problems before they were even officially announced. These include Mortal Kombat: HD Arcade Kollection that popped up on online storefronts in 2010, and developer Eyeballistic’s remake (that series co-creator Ed Boon reportedly loved), and the remaster helmed by Blind Squirrel Games. Mortal Kombat Arcade Kollection came out in 2011, but was heavily criticized and later delisted. It was reportedly a result of the first 2010 collection having to be drastically rescoped. Given how this collection is from Digital Eclipse, it is likely unrelated to any of these previous failed bundles.