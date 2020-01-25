Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge Movie Will Be Rated R

The new Mortal Kombat movie called Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge will be animated unlike the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot, but that doesn’t mean the signature violence of the franchise will be softened. Ed Boon, the game director for Mortal Kombat 11 and co-creator of the series, confirmed on Twitter that the animated movie will have an R rating. It’s an expected outcome for the movie, but it’s also a reassuring one for the Mortal Kombat community.

Boon took to Twitter on Friday to compare three different movies: The Joker film led by Joaquin Phoenix, the animated movie Batman: The Killing Joke, and the new animated Mortal Kombat movie which was just recently announced.

He asked what the three movies had in common with each other, and for those who couldn’t figure it out, he shared a revised version of the logo revealed previously. It showed the name of the movie along with the R rating icon.

– Mortal Kombat animated film pic.twitter.com/t3XpnwFuJe — Ed Boon (@noobde) January 24, 2020

The R rating seems like a natural fit for the movie, but history has proven that a movie doesn’t necessarily get that rating just because it’s about Mortal Kombat. Both the original Mortal Kombat movie from 1995 and Mortal Kombat: Annihilation that followed it earned PG-13 ratings. The new Mortal Kombat reboot that’s currently in the works will similarly be rated R and will most definitely feature Fatalities.

Judging from what Boon has said about the animated Scorpion’s Revenge, it sounds like we can expect to see some similar levels of ferocity when it releases. Boon, who’s also serving as a creative consultant on the animated movie, commented on it recently to say it was “BRUTAL.” Mortal Kombat games have their fair share of Brutalities and Fatalities different fighters can pull off, so expect to see those find their way into both the animated movie and the reboot.

We’ve been sitting on this news for quite a while & are thrilled to announce the upcoming Mortal Kombat Animated feature! Scheduled for the first half of 2020 and its BRUTAL ! 😱 pic.twitter.com/UtliFQ7Gpc — Ed Boon (@noobde) January 18, 2020

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge is scheduled to release in the first half of 2020. The live-action Mortal Kombat reboot will come a bit later with its release scheduled for January 15th, 2021, a release date bumped up several months from the original.