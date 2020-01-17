Mortal Kombat Legends Gets Official Subtitle, New Logo and Release Window

The new Mortal Kombat animated movie — which is not to be confused with next year’s live-action reboot — has a release window, an official logo, and an equally official title. Dubbed, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, the new animated joint from Warner Bros. Animation is set to arrive sometime in the first half of 2020. When exactly in the first half of this year, is unfortunately not divulged. Further, it looks like we will have to wait a bit longer for our first look at the movie, as Warner Bros. still isn’t ready to show anything, despite the fact that it’s only a few months away.

What we do have is an official logo, which pays homage to the classic Mortal Kombat logo, but also adds a few touches to the design to make it unique to the show. And looking at the logo suggests that Warner Bros. Animation will not be dumbing down the show’s iconic levels of gore and bloody violence. In other words, there’s nothing about the logo that suggests it’s being made for anyone younger than adults.

Warner Bros. Animation is working on an animated Mortal Kombat movie called Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge Joel McHale (Community) will voice Johnny Cage; Jennifer Carpenter (Dexter) is Sonya Blade Scheduled for first half of this yearhttps://t.co/DISsNgRSiX pic.twitter.com/yItDYnUp7t — Nibel (@Nibellion) January 17, 2020

In addition to the all of the above information, Warner Bros. has also revealed information about who the movie is tapping to voice Mortal Kombat’s iconic characters. Of the new castings, the two biggest may be Joel McHale of Community fame as Johnny Cage and Dexter’s Jennifer Carpenter as Sonya Blade. Despite the title “Scorpion’s Revenge,” these two castings seem to suggest Cage and Blade will have really big roles to play in the movie.

Other castings include: Patrick Seitz as Scorpion and Hanzo Hasashi, Jordan Rodrigues as Lui Kang, Steve Blum as Sub-Zero, David B. Mitchell as Raiden, Kevin Michael Richardson as Goro, Grey Griffin as Kitana and Satoshi Hasashi, Artt Butler as Shang Tsung, Darin De Paul as Quan Chi, and Atkin Downes as Kano.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge is set to release sometime in the first half of this year.

