Mortal Kombat Reboot’s Lewis Tan Teases the Film’s Finale With Bloody Photo

The upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot film looks to be potentially wrapping up filming as folks involved in the production have been sharing odds and ends about filming the upcoming finale on social media. Lewis Tan, who plays an as yet unnamed fighter that many speculate to be Johnny Cage, has been one of the more prolific social media presences for the film, despite the secrecy surrounding his role. Tan recently took to social media to once again tease the movie’s finale with a bloody photo — and it sounds like it’s going to be intense.

“Only the finale left on this vigorous yet edifying journey,” Tan shared on Twitter, “I’ll wear the battle wounds (some fake some real) with pride. I am beyond excited to share this film with you all.”

This isn’t the first thing Tan has had to say about the finale. He’d previously tweeted about learning the choreography for the finale, saying at the time that it was “a beast on a whole diff[erent] level” despite the fact that he’s “been doing this a very long time.”

The Mortal Kombat reboot film is currently scheduled to release on March 5, 2021. The current cast includes Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and Lewis Tan in an unnamed role, which some speculate to be Johnny Cage. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.