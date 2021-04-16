Mortal Kombat: Max Huang on Using Kung Lao's Hat as a Weapon

✖

When the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot film releases in theaters and on HBO Max on April 16th, audiences will be able to take in the iconic characters and moves of the fighting video game franchise for themselves, but until then, we have to rely on what we've seen so far as well as the various interviews with cast and crew. If you're curious whether Kung Lao, for example, makes serious use of his bladed hat, wonder no longer as ComicBook.com attended a set visit during filming where actor Max Huang explained just how he managed to do so.

"I actually think it's pretty easy [to use the hat] because I already had so much footage," Huang said on the set. "The game already lays everything out for me. So it was not too difficult to come up with some stuff and special movements. Because it was already out there. I just had to add a little bit of my own style and then I think it worked out well."

According to Huang, thanks to the long-running video game franchise and the power of the internet, there was plenty of footage of Kung Lao in action to refer back to in order to adapt to the live-action movie. Between playing the video games himself and watching YouTube, it was more than enough for him to then add his own flair to.

Here is the official synopsis for the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie, in case you missed it:

"MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?"

The Mortal Kombat reboot film is currently scheduled to release on April 16th on both HBO Max and in theaters. The cast includes Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and Lewis Tan as new character Cole Young. It wrapped filming in late 2019. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.

