‘Mortal Kombat’ Meets ‘Frozen 2’ In Hilarious Fan-Made Trailer

Fans were ecstatic when Disney released the trailer for Frozen 2 earlier this week, especially considering it’s been nearly six years since the first title in the franchise. Of course, many began to have fun with the trailer, including one person who has hilariously mashed up Frozen 2 with 1995’s Mortal Kombat film.

YouTuber Darth Blender took to the website to share their latest creation, which was the masterful blending of the two films. Taking the music heard in the Frozen 2 trailer, they dubbed it over footage from the mid-90s adaptation of the popular video games, creating an entirely new masterpiece for all to enjoy.

As can be seen in the video above, the two films are blended rather well together. Naturally, Sub-Zero has taken on the role of Elsa, the Frozen franchise’s main protagonist. The new film is even titled after the frozen boy in blue, and with the music from Disney’s trailer, it’s hard not to laugh when it is set to the Mortal Kombat movie.

In other Mortal Kombat news, the upcoming entry in the video game franchise, Mortal Kombat 11, is set to arrive on April 23rd for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. We may not be getting Elsa as a fighter, but here’s more on the title:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

