Mortal Kombat Leak Reveals 2025 Surprise

A new Mortal Kombat leak has revealed a special surprise for MK fans coming this year. When Mortal Kombat 11 released in 2019 and set new records for the franchise, everyone thought it was the beginning of a new, dominant era for Mortal Kombat. In 2021, this feeling continued with the fairly successful release of the Mortal Kombat movie. With all this momentum, developer NetherRealm Studios oddly enough decided it was time to reboot the franchise with Mortal Kombat 1, which released in 2023, and which has come nowhere near the commercial heights of Mortal Kombat 11. Saying it has been a flop would be a dramatic and hyperbolic overstatement, but it has certainly proven to be a miscalculation from NetherRealm Studios and WB Games.

All of that said, many Mortal Kombat fans are wondering what’s next. Will it be Mortal Kombat 2? A spin-off? Will Mortal Kombat crossover with another fighting game for a vs game? Or could NetherRealm Studios now finally turn its attention back to Injustice? It remains to be seen, but in the meantime, there is a little surprise for Mortal Kombat fans to look forward to in 2025, at least according to a new report.

Over on social media platform X, Fortnite and Rocket League leaker SamLeakss claims that Mortal Kombat is coming to Rocket League in an unexpected crossover. Details on this collaboration and how it will materialize have not been divulged though.

Of course, take this new intel with a grain of salt. This is unofficial information, not official information, and even if it is accurate it is also subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time. As for the various implicated parties — NetherRealm Studios, WB Games, Psyonix, and Epic Games — none have commented on this new rumor. We don’t expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

