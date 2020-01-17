Joel McHale Cast as Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat Legends Movie

Alongside the new live-action Mortal Kombat reboot releasing next year, Warner Bros. — or more specifically Warner Bros. Animation — is working on an animated movie based on the long-running and best-selling fighting game series, dubbed Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge. At the moment of publishing, details on the film are currently quite scarce. For example, there’s no word of a specific release date, but we do have news of some castings. More specifically, it’s been revealed that Joel McHale — best known for his role in hit sitcom Community — will be the voice of Johnny Cage. Meanwhile, Dexter’s Jennifer Carpenter will be the voice behind Cage’s counterpart, Sonya Blade.

Beyond these two castings, we also know that Patrick Seitz will play Scorpion and Hanzo Hasashi, Steve Blum will bring Sub-Zero to life, Jordan Rodrigues will voice Lui Kang, Artt Butler will step into the role of Shang Tsung, Atkin Downes will play Kano, David B. Mitchell will be the iconic Raiden, Kevin Michael Richardson will voice Goro, Grey Griffin will be Kitana and Satoshi Hasashi, and lastly Darin De Paul will be responsible for Quan Chi.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, the animated movie has a slab of voice acting talent to work with, which is crucial to elevate an animated movie.

While there’s no word of a specific release date, the release window has been narrowed down to the first half of 2020. In other words, we should be seeing more of the movie quite soon. And this is good, you don’t want to have it too close to next year’s live-action film, which would surely cause consumer confusion.

Unfortunately, there’s no word when we’ll get our first look at the movie, but it should be soon given that it is set to debut in a matter of months.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Are you excited for this new animated take on Mortal Kombat or will you be waiting for the live-action reboot arriving next January?

H/T, Revenge of the Fans and The Hollywood Reporter.