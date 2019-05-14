New Mortal Kombat Movie to Be Filmed in South Australia

The new Mortal Kombat movie that’s in the works now has a location where it’ll be filmed. Announced late on Monday, New Line Cinema’s upcoming film will be shot in Adelaide, South Australia. It’ll be the largest production ever filmed in South Australia with pre-production commencing later this month, an announcement from New Line Cinema that contained statements from South Australia’s Premier Steven Marshall confirmed.

Marshall made the announcement about the film’s production location and shared the news on Twitter to lay out how the film will utilize talent in Adelaide during the production. As pre-production begins later this month, post-production will also take place in Adelaide.

Videos by ComicBook.com

SA will be the stage for @newlinecinema‘s highly anticipated action film, Mortal Kombat.



The film will be shot in Adelaide, utilising our world-class crews & acting talent, with postproduction in our internationally acclaimed VFX and post-production facilities. #SAJobs pic.twitter.com/QVrBSYrF3V — Steven Marshall, MP (@marshall_steven) May 14, 2019

More information on the announcement was shared in a press release which can be seen below in one of Bosslogic’s Instagram posts. The artist has been reimagining celebrities as Mortal Kombat characters leading up to the release of Mortal Kombat 11, and some of them seem like they’d be sound fits for casting decisions.

“South Australia has a long and successful tradition of feature film making and Mortal Kombat will showcase our production skills to the world, said Premier Steven Marshall. “Mortal Kombat will be the largest film production in South Australia’s history and highlights the importance of engaging with the world’s major production houses.”

Only limited information has been shared on the new Mortal Kombat movie at this point, so there’s no telling who will actually be chosen to play the core cast of characters like Raiden, Sub-Zero, Mileena, and others. James Wan will be producing the film with Greg Russo serving as the screenwriter. We do know that there is indeed a script that exists for the movie, according to Mortal Kombat 11’s director Ed Boon.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!