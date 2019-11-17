Mortal Kombat Reboot Writer Teases “Big Plans” for Jax

The nice thing about all of the Mortal Kombat reboot cast filming together in what appears to be Australia is the constant stream of behind-the-scenes set photos and videos. Mehcad Brooks, who portrays Jax in the upcoming movie, has been pretty active from the set, though writer Greg Russo most certainly takes the cake, overall, in terms of teasing morsels of information online. And one of the latest teases, interestingly enough, involves the both of them.

“Insane dedication to the role,” Russo stated over on Twitter, quoting a tweet which shared a photo of Brooks looking extremely buff and pointing to the Jax name on his trailer. “We’re just getting started. Got big plans for the Major!” You check out the tweet, in full, below:

Insane dedication to the role. @MehcadBrooks We’re just getting started. Got big plans for the Major! GOTCHA! #MortalKombat https://t.co/zG9hLCAL4z — Greg Russo (@WriterRusso) November 14, 2019

What, exactly, he could mean by “big plans” is anyone’s guess at this point. We know basically nothing about the plot of the upcoming reboot, and while we know a number of the major players involved, and the general premise of the gaming franchise, there’s no telling how all of those pieces fit together. At this point, we don’t even know who Lewis Tan is playing in the film, despite his casting having been known for months.

The Mortal Kombat reboot film is currently scheduled to release on March 5, 2021. The current cast includes Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and Lewis Tan in an unnamed role, which some speculate to be Johnny Cage. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.