Mortal Kombat Reboot’s Liu Kang Shares New Training Video

The Mortal Kombat reboot film appears to be in full swing with the cast down in Australia filming scenes. While we haven’t seen much in the way of official promotional material, barring the new logo in set pictures, the actors involved have been sharing behind-the-scenes photos and videos teasing various odds and ends. Ludi Lin, the film’s Liu Kang, recently shared a training video set to the classic Mortal Kombat movie theme song, and it certainly looks like he’s got the role down.

As you can see in the video below, Lin’s practicing a series of kicks. This isn’t exactly shocking or breaking news, of course, given that Mortal Kombat is for all intents and purposes a martial arts film, but it’s still interesting to see just how folks are training for the film. Liu Kang uses a number of kicks in the franchise, with his Bicycle Kick move being possibly the most associated with him. (Who knows if it’ll show up in the film; the game’s version is a little larger than life and might not translate well.)

Videos by ComicBook.com

What do you think of what we’ve seen of Lin’s Liu Kang so far? Any thoughts on the Mortal Kombat reboot roster overall? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

The Mortal Kombat reboot film is currently scheduled to release on March 5, 2021. The current cast includes Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and Lewis Tan in an unnamed role, which some speculate to be Johnny Cage. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.