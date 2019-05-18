Mortal Kombat Movie Reboot Set for 2021 Premiere

Today, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and New Line Cinema announced that their upcoming reboot of Mortal Kombat will hit theaters two years from now on March 5, 2021. The highly-anticipated movie, which was first announced all the way back in 2011, is being filmed in South Australia, and will notably be the largest ever production shot in the area. Pre-production is scheduled to begin later this month, which means more information about the project should also begin rolling in soon. As of right now, we know the film is being directed by first-time filmmaker Simon McQuoid and will be produced by James Wan, who is best known for producing Aquaman. Meanwhile, Greg Russo, who is also penning the upcoming Resident Evil movie, is acting as the movie’s screenwriter.

As of right now, we know there’s a script for the movie, but that’s about all we know. Word on what characters will feature or what actors will play said characters, hasn’t been revealed, but that should change very soon, because filming can’t be too far away if the movie is going to release March 2021.

As you may know, the upcoming reboot is set to be the third live-action Mortal Kombat movie. The first came back in 1995, while the second, Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, came two years later in 1997. While opinions vary widely on Annihilation, many consider the first and original Mortal Kombat movie the best video game movie to date. In other words, unlike most video game movies, there’s a lot of pressure on New Line Cinema to get this right.

In addition to the upcoming reboot, there’s also an animated Mortal Kombat movie in the works, but at the moment, few details on it have been disclosed.

In addition to the upcoming reboot, there's also an animated Mortal Kombat movie in the works, but at the moment, few details on it have been disclosed.

