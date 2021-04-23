Mortal Kombat Movie Reveals New Theme and Soundtrack Track List

✖

The hype is real for the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot, as reactions to the first photos, footage, and trailers have been quite positive. While we still have a few weeks before we can all see the movie, we do have our first reveal from the original motion picture soundtrack, which features an all-new score by Golden Globe, Emmy, and Grammy nominated composer Benjamin Wallfisch, who worked on Shazam, Blade Runner, and both IT films. We got our first chance to listen to the new theme from the film, Techno Syndrome 2021 (Mortal Kombat), described as a musical homage to the music, fans, and enduring lineage of Mortal Kombat, and it was produced and performed by Wallfisch and mixed and mastered by Tom Norris of Skrillex and Zedd fame.

The new track definitely feels like an homage to the original film's now-legendary music and the franchise as a whole, but let us know what you think in the comments! You can check it out in the video below.

Director Simon McQuoid said “Ben and I both knew that we needed to use the classic Immortals track ‘Techno Syndrome’ as source material for the entire score of ‘Mortal Kombat.’ But along with that, we knew that an updated, elevated version of the song also needed to be created, and Ben certainly delivered. I am so excited by this new 2021 version of the track; when I first heard it, it blew my mind. Actually, Ben kind of blew my mind on a daily basis through the making of this film, so we can all thank Benjamin Wallfisch for his genius and passion in creating ‘Techno Syndrome 2021.’”

“When I was invited to come on board ‘Mortal Kombat,’ I was very aware of the responsibility that comes with scoring a franchise so deeply embedded in pop culture and with such a passionate fanbase," Wallfisch said. "My first question was what can we do with ‘Techno Syndrome,’ a piece of music so much part of the DNA of the game and the original movies? What motifs could be reinvented and blown up to a full-scale symphonic sound world in the score, and might there be room for a full reinvention of the whole song as an EDM single in 2021? A huge thank you to The Immortals for giving us their blessing to reimagine their classic track in this way, as a celebration of the world of Mortal Kombat and its fans, and of the uplifting power of Electronic Dance Music, which the original did so much to light the fuse of 30 years ago.”

Here's the full track list:

1. Techno Syndrome 2021 (Mortal Kombat)

2. Hanzo Hasashi

3. Lord Raiden

4. Bi-Han

5. Shang Tsung

6. Cole Young

7. Birthmark

8. Sonya Blade

9. Kano v Reptile

10. Liu Kang

11. The Great Protector

12. Sub-Zero

13. Kung Lao

14. Origins

15. Kabal

16. Goro

17. Arcana

18. Jax Briggs

19. The Void

20. The Tournament

21. Sub-Zero v Cole Young

22. I Am Scorpion

23. We Fight as One

24. Get Over Here

You can find the official description below.

"MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?"

The Mortal Kombat reboot hits theaters and HBO Max on April 23rd and the soundtrack will release on April 13th.

What did you think of the new theme? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Mortal Kombat with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!