Mortal Kombat Reboot Reveals New Behind-the-Scenes Photo of Classic Arena

The upcoming Mortal Kombat movie reboot is the largest production in southern Australia, where it’s doing its filming, or at least most of it. And going off previous filming photos, it’s shooting in some very remote locations, which explains why we haven’t really had any set leaks so far. That said, Todd Garner of Broken Road Productions has been blessing Mortal Kombat fans with behind-the-scenes photos. Unfortunately, the photos don’t feature or tease anything super noteworthy, but they do give an idea of what type of landscapes we could see in the movie. And his most recent photo features a beautiful green forest, which many fans suspect is the Living Forest.

For those that don’t know: the Living Forest is an arena located in Outworld that has been haunted for centuries. In it, trees are sentient, and can even have faces. And like any good haunted tree, many of them are looking to feed on unsuspecting travelers by ensnaring them in their branches. And when one someone or something is consumed by the trees of the forest, they become a part of it. The location has featured throughout the video game series, and it looks like it may make an appearance in the new movie. Of course, this hasn’t been confirmed, so don’t take it to the bookies. After all, this could just be a generic ol’ forest.

What a difference a day makes… pic.twitter.com/IoUPVPjGHR — Todd Garner (@Todd_Garner) October 20, 2019

Mortal Kombat is poised to release March 5, 2021. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the reboot, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the highly anticipated movie by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, writer on the show, Greg Russo, recently teased fans that everything he’s seen from filming so far has been “unreal.”

“Forget the fact that I work on this,” said Russo. “If I just stumbled in as a lifelong fan, my jaw would perm be on the floor. What I’ve seen so far is unreal. That goes for weapon design/makeup too.”

