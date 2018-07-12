Mortal Kombat Reboot May Introduce a New Lead Character

Some interesting news has surfaced as of late on the forthcoming Mortal Kombat reboot that’s supposedly in the works. First, we learned that Scorpion and Sub-Zero, two of the fighting series’ most iconic characters, may not be included in the movie at all. And now word has it that some fresh blood may be introduced to liven things up a bit.

Per this report from That Hashtag Show, the reboot, being handled by producer James Wan and his production company Atomic Monster, will introduce an entirely new character to the mix by the name of Cole Turner.

“The Mortal Kombat reboot will focus on a brand new character named Cole Turner,” the article reads. “Cole is a Philadelphia boxer that is recruited by a prophecy chaser to compete in a fantastical tournament — the outcome of which determines the fate of Earth and its inhabitants.” It sounds like Shang Tsung or Raiden could be extending an invitation for this character to join the ranks.

Here’s a full description for Cole, which is also included in the report:

Lead Male. 30s. A brand new character to the MK franchise. Cole is a struggling and widowed boxer who cares more about his young daughter than anything. He is incredibly determined and refuses to quit in the face of fantastical adversity.

This news follows the previously revealed character line-up for the film, which includes a number of familiar favorites including Kano, Sonya Blade, Jin/Lord Raiden, Mileena, Jackson “Jax” Bridges, Liu Kang, Kung Lao, Shang Tsung, Drahmin, Kabal, Nitara, Reiko, the Overseer, Emily, Sophia, and Jess. However, once again, there’s no sign of Scorpion or Sub-Zero. Or, for that matter, even Goro — one of the most iconic fighters in the whole series.

There was previous reports indicating that the movie would be shooting in Chicago, where Midway Games thrived for many years with Mortal Kombat and other popular video games. That hasn’t been fully confirmed yet but it seems like an ideal spot to get a fresh take on the series. We’ll let you know if anything is announced over the next few weeks, like at San Diego Comic-Con.

In the meantime, if you want to get into some MK action, Mortal Kombat XL is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.