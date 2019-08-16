Mortal Kombat Reboot Casts Four Additional Fighters

As Mortal Kombat inches closer to development, the production has added a whole slew a big-time names to the film, per THR. Supergirl star Mehcad Brooks leads the way as Jackson “Jax” Briggs while Power Rangers fan-favorite Ludi Lin is set to portray all-around good guy Liu Kang. Sisi Stringer and Marvel Cinematic Universe alum Tadanobu Asano have also joined the property, playing Mileena and Raiden, respectively.

The group joins Warrior star Joe Taslim, who was previously cast as Sub-Zero earlier this summer. All five characters who’ve been announced for the movie have appeared in the franchise’s original two films — Liu Kang (Robin Shou) and Raiden appeared in both films while Jax (Gregory McKinney) and Sub-Zero (François Petit) appeared in Mortal Kombat. Mileena appeared very briefly in Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, played by stuntwoman Dana Hee.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Written by Greg Russo, Mortal Kombat will be the feature film debut of veteran commercial helmer Simon McQuoid. Aquaman boss James Wan and Todd Garner will product with Larry Kasanoff, E. Bennett Walsh, Michael Clear, and Sean Robins. Production is expected to begin sometime later this year.

When we spoke with Russo last month, the writer teased game-accurate fatalities, saying the film would certainly live up to its expected R rating.

“Game accurate? Yes, we are I can say for sure that the fatalities that we’re gonna put into the film are from the game,” Russo said. “We’re not going to come up with some new things that we haven’t seen before, but at the same time we went to … if we’re going to do it to use that device, we want to make sure that it’s not just in there just to be in there and have that point to the story. So everything will always have that point to what’s happening in the story, that it will feel awesome and bad ass, but it’s going to play a role, you know, it’s not just going to be there just to be showy.”

The movie is currently set to hit theaters March 5, 2021.