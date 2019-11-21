Mortal Kombat Reboot: Australian Politician Unexpectedly Reveals 4 Unannounced Characters

The Mortal Kombat reboot still has plenty of unannounced characters it’s saving for later reveals, but it looks like a new photo has spoiled four of these reveals. Back in October, Australian politician Steven Marshall visited the set of the movie, which is currently filming in southern Australia. Taking to Twitter, Marshall shared a few photos from his visit, and at first glance, there appears to be nothing of note. However, if you zoom in on one of the pictures, you can see character concept art for four different characters pinned up on a board. These characters are Reptile, Reiko, Goro, and Kabal, all of which haven’t been confirmed, though a few of them were suspected to be in the movie.

Of course, this isn’t an outright confirmation the characters will be in the movie, but why else would there be character art of each pinned up in the filming location? Further, other than Reiko, the idea that these characters would be in the movie isn’t very shocking given their relatively prominent status in the series. Still, take this with a grain of salt, because even if these characters were planned for the movie, everything is subject to change. In other words, until we get an official announcement, you shouldn’t take any of this to the bookies.

Part of the #Adelaide Studios has been transformed into a stunt person’s playground for #MortalKombat .

I joined @PaulFletcherMP to get a glimpse of the impressive work the stunt crew are doing to help create the action sequences for this highly anticipated movie. #SAFilm pic.twitter.com/eBX916mj2S — Steven Marshall, MP (@marshall_steven) October 10, 2019

That said, with the beans spilled, hopefully we’ll get an official announcement regarding the characters soon, plus news on who’s playing each.

Mortal Kombat is set to premiere on March 5, 2021. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the upcoming reboot, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the movie by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or your best hot-take letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.

