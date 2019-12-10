Mortal Kombat Reboot’s Liu Kang Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Video of Him Kicking Butt

The Mortal Kombat reboot is currently filming in southern Australia, and has been for a few months. During this time, we’ve received plenty of behind-the-scenes looks at the movie from production members, cast members, and sometimes even unexpected outside sources. Actor wise, we’ve seen plenty of Mileena’s Sisi Stringer, Jax’s Mehcad Brooks, and others, but we haven’t seen a great deal of Ludi Lin, who’s playing Liu Kang, the protagonist of the franchise. That said, recently that changed.

Taking to Twitter, Ludi Lin revealed a new behind-the-scenes video, which appears to be taken directly from set. In the brief video, we can see Lin practicing a fight scene, presumably before doing it on camera. It’s slower than what the final product will look like, but you can see Lin’s technique on display, and it’s quickly obvious why he was cast as Kang.

For those that don’t know: Liu Kang is one of the few original characters who debuted back with the very first Mortal Kombat arcade game. He’s also the protagonist of most Mortal Kombat media. In fact, in the original timeline he became Grand Champion of Mortal Kombat throughout the first four tournaments, a title that remain undisputed. Meanwhile, in the alternate timeline, he became the Grand Champion on two occasions as a result of the third tournament never happening because Earthrealm was invaded. That said, while Liu Kang is the usual protagonist, it’s unclear if that will once again be the case.

Mortal Kombat is set to premiere on March 5, 2021. At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear when the movie will wrap up filming and enter post-production. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the upcoming reboot, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the movie by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, the show’s bloody finale was recently teased by actors on the movie.

