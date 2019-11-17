Mortal Kombat Reboot Confirms MK3 Characters

Earlier this week, the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot confirmed a brand-new, unexpected character. Fast-forward a bit, and writer on the movie, Greg Russo has confirmed a whole host of new characters, though he doesn’t drop any names specifically. Interacting with fans on Twitter, Russo recently confirmed that there will indeed be characters from Mortal Kombat 3 in the game. In other words, we may see some of the cyborgs or fan-favorites fighters such as Nightwolf. Again, Russo didn’t spill any names, but just confirmation of MK3 characters was enough to get many Mortal Kombat fans excited.

As you may know, MK3 introduced many new characters to the series, and there’s plenty in the game that haven’t been announced for the movie yet. For example, Ermac, Cyrax, Jade, Kabal, Nightwolf, Noob Saibot, Rain, and many more appear in the game, but haven’t been confirmed for the movie yet.

In the words of Kool-Aid Man: Oh yeah! — Greg Russo (@WriterRusso) November 15, 2019

Now, I’m going to go out on a limb and say we are definitely going to get Jade, and Russo more or less confirmed we’ll get Motaro as well. But who knows who else Russo and co. picked. In the past, the writer has suggested not every character will make the cut for the first movie, and will rather be saved for future installments, but he’s also teased that there will be plenty of everyone’s favorite fighters as well. And when you consider that characters like Nitara have been confirmed, it basically opens the door for just about anyone to be in the movie, as the vampire is hardly a prominent character.

Mortal Kombat is set to premiere on March 5, 2021. At the moment of publishing, the movie is currently in the filming stage. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the upcoming reboot, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the movie by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What characters from MK3 do you want to see in the movie?