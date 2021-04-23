Mortal Kombat Reboot Writer: "What I’ve Seen So Far Is Unreal"

According to the writer of the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot, Greg Russo, everything he's seen so far of the movie via filming has been "unreal." In fact, Russo suggests the jaws of fans will drop once they get the opportunity to see more of the movie. The tantalizing tease came via Russo's personal Twitter account, and when he was asked by a curious fan how the costumes look in the movie. According to Russo, everything looks great, and he insists he isn't even being biased as the writer of the reboot.

"Forget the fact that I work on this," said Russo. "If I just stumbled in as a lifelong fan, my jaw would perm be on the floor. What I've seen so far is unreal. That goes for weapon design/makeup too."

Forget the fact that I work on this. If I just stumbled in as a lifelong fan, my jaw would perm be on the floor. What I’ve seen so far is unreal. That goes for weapon design/makeup too. — Greg Russo (@WriterRusso) September 18, 2019

As you may know, we haven't seen any very revealing shots of set so far, and as a result, we still haven't gotten a taste of the show's costumes. While costumes may not seem like a big deal, for a movie like Mortal Kombat, they are pivotal. Mortal Kombat characters are so iconic and each has a unique, passionate fandom. So getting their costumes wrong could spell trouble for the movie. That said, it will be interesting to see how the reboot strikes a balance between paying respect to the classic looks of each character and doing something new and refreshing. While we haven't seen any of the show's costumes, we have seen the movie's new logo, which features a brand-new design and some bright red font.

The new Mortal Kombat movie is set to release on March 5, 2021. Filming began earlier this month in Australia, which means we should start seeing some official and leaked set shots in the coming weeks. For more news, media, and information on the movie, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.