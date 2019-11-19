Mortal Kombat Reboot’s Sub-Zero Says His Character Is Written “Beautifully”

Thanks to the production of the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot film being well into things down in Australia, a number of odds and ends about the movie have made their way online. Writer Greg Russo is probably the biggest font of information, but even the actors themselves are getting in on the fun and interacting with fans. Joe Taslim, who plays Sub-Zero in the upcoming movie, even went so far as to imply that there’s a lot more to his character than in previous films.

More specifically, Taslim responded to a fan stating that they “hope Bi-Han gets justice done,” pointing to the fact that Sub-Zero’s mythology is a lot more complex and interesting that previous movies explored. While Taslim didn’t outright confirm anything, he did note that he’s “giving everything” and that the character is written “beautifully.”

I am giving everything for this character! Thanks @WriterRusso for writing him beautifully, For The Lin Kuei! https://t.co/FRjOuaW9Je — Jota (@Joe_Taslim) November 19, 2019

It’s unclear exactly what would make Taslim’s Sub-Zero “beautifully” written at this point. We know basically nothing about the plot of the upcoming reboot, and while we know a number of the major players involved, and the general premise of the gaming franchise, there’s no telling how all of those pieces fit together.

What do you think of what we’ve heard about the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie so far? Will Bi-Han finally get his moment? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

The Mortal Kombat reboot film is currently scheduled to release on March 5, 2021. The current cast includes Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and Lewis Tan in an unnamed role, which some speculate to be Johnny Cage. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.