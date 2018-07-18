Ed Boon Comments on ‘Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe’ Sequel Rumors

After the sweeping success of Injustice 2, and considering the fact that Mortal Kombat X is still being played in pro tournaments around the country, it was only natural for fans to start speculating that NetherRealm Studios’ next game might honor both of those legacies soon. In 2008, we were treated to the delightful Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe, and some were starting to believe that we were finally getting a sequel. That is, until Ed Boon crushed their dreams:

New Mortal Kombat movie rumors inaccurate. Our (@NetherRealm) next game is not MKvsDC2. — Ed Boon (@noobde) July 15, 2018

Actually, Boon managed to crush two dreams with a single tweet. While we respect his efficiency, it was a pretty major buzzkill. You’ll notice that the Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe sequel was included almost as an after-thought. Most of the buzz this weekend was still centered on some Mortal Kombat movie reboot rumors, which have been making the rounds for a week now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As far as the game is concerned, we’re not sure where these rumors began in the first place. Ed Boon has one of the most fan-plagued Twitter accounts in Twitter history, and the man can’t even tweet an image of the beer he’s drinking without dozens of followers pouring into the comments to speculate over what it could mean, and what he might be teasing. It is very likely that the Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe sequel rumors began, and ended, in his Twitter comments.

In case you missed it, there was a report published which claimed that the casting list for the next Mortal Kombat movie had been leaked. While it didn’t have specific actors lined up for each character, what it did have was a long list of characters who were set to appear in the new film, along with some background information and how old the actor or actress should be. It reported a brand new protagonist, and a young Raiden. It also left out Scorpion and Sub-Zero, two characters that most fans would expect to see in a Mortal Kombat film. Obviously fans were shocked, and the casting list spread like wildfire.

Both Boon and the film’s producer have gone on the record to deny the list’s credibility, emphasizing that there is no news to share about the reboot at this time.

Trust us, we’re just as hungry for news about the next Mortal Kombat game and the Mortal Kombat film reboot as you are. As soon as we get some credible, legitimate information to share with you, we’ll let you know straight away. Stay tuned!