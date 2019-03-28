‘Mortal Kombat X’s Blanche Gets The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Poster Treatment by Ed Boon

As many of you have likely seen by now, Avengers: Endgame has a bevy of new character posters that were recently released to amp up the hype for the upcoming film. We can see portraits of our favorite heroes with the phrase “Avenge the Fallen” written across them, only the “a” in “Fallen” is stylized like the Avengers logo. Well, the Internet being the Internet, this has obviously become a meme. Not one to shy away from memes, or jokes in general, Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon joined in on the fun to pay respects to none other than Mortal Kombat X‘s Blanche.

You may remember Blanche as the throwable old lady featured in Mortal Kombat X‘s Outworld Marketplace stage, where she can actually be picked up and thrown as a weapon. NetherRealm Studios implemented an updater later on that would grant players the ability to use Blanche as a Fatality, which led to a mountain of laughter. That said, Ed Boon recently tweeted an image of Blanche lying on the ground in a pool of her own blood with the “Avenge the Fallen” slogan written across it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I’m still broken up about this…. pic.twitter.com/1vzoTOCQnB — Ed Boon (@noobde) March 27, 2019

This is certainly hilarious to anyone who remembers throwing Blanche in Mortal Kombat X and have the image of her lying on the ground seared into their brains. However, everyone seemed to have a good time with the meme.

*Boon posts a Marvel meme*

DC: pic.twitter.com/OJZRslvw3p — Johnny Ramos (@Dilyboi) March 27, 2019

I always feel bad throwing her pic.twitter.com/HWjjRrJWgy — Lights (@STRA1GHT_F1RE) March 27, 2019

Blanche konfirmed. — UNLIMITED DUCKS (@LucasCo89007339) March 27, 2019

All I’m sayin, is that not everyone would be mad if Blanche was a DLC Fighter. — just nick (@GumbyGames) March 27, 2019

All she did was sweep the floor but thrn a fight broke out and she got caught up in it 😔 — Darklord (@Darklorddark45) March 27, 2019

Here’s to hoping Blanche makes her triumphant return in Mortal Kombat 11 when it drops on April 23rd for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming game:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

What do you think about this? Do you think we’ll see the return of Blanche in Mortal Kombat 11? If so, DLC fighter konfirmed? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Avengers: Endgame run time, Zack Snyder divulging a bunch of plans he had for the DCEU and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!